Kid Flips Off Live News Camera & the Reporter Doesn't Know How to React

There seems to be a certain involuntary human impulse to act like an idiot when you realize you're in the background of a news camera. It's tough to explain, but as evidenced by a funny viral video, it apparently develops at a rather young age. In the clip, a young boy flips off a reporter in the middle of her live shot, and it leaves everyone hilariously bewildered.
While reporting live from Windsor in the United Kingdom on Sunday night, reporter Edwina Bartholomew of Australian morning show Sunrise had her shot upstaged by a kid in a passing car, who turned right to the camera and flipped it off. The moment went unacknowledged at first, until Bartholomew found a way to segue from a conversation about parenting (she was there to cover the imminent birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's child), into one of bad parenting.
Stop for the Gas, Stay for the Grub
"Speaking of bad parenting, how about that little kid that pulled up behind me before?" she said, giggling. "What a little rotter!"
Kids will be kids and all, but there is something particularly funny about where this all went down since it's home to Windsor Castle, where the Queen typically spends her weekends (and where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently moved). Perhaps the prim and proper locale is a bit rougher around the edges than we all assumed. Or maybe he was just fed up with all the media showing up in town over the royal baby fever.
Either way, this kid's probably not going to be invited to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's digs anytime soon.
h/t Mashable
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.