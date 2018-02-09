People Are Loving This Kid Who Licked NBC's Camera on Live TV at the Olympics

While it's probably safe to say that most Americans won't watch the Opening Ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang until its replayed in primetime on Friday night, it appears the Olympics have already minted one of its first viral stars: a young kid who decided he wanted to taste one of NBC's cameras. He took a big ol' lick of the lens during a live shot of the crowd.
It seems Tonga's shirtless flag bearer has some early competition.
During NBC's first bit of primetime Olympics coverage on Thursday night, which featured some freestyle skiing and figure skating, a cutaway to the crowds around PyeongChang captured a hilarious moment as a cute kid started hamming it up for one of the cameras. Watch as he flashes peace signs, then goes in for a wet lick of the lens as a woman (presumably his mother) attempts to restrain him. And that, ladies and gentleman, is how a meme is born.
The viewers who were lucky enough to catch the moment in real time got to see something special -- the kid has become a viral superstar overnight.
