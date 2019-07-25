Kid Takes Intense 5-Minute Joyride After Sneaking Onto Fast-Moving Airport Luggage Belt

There's something so pure and charming about a little kid's curiosity, especially when they're seeing something for the first time. Take, for instance, a 2-year-old's first trip to the airport. They have no idea about the check-in process, or that you're not supposed to hop onto random conveyor belts. One mother recently learned this the hard way after her toddler hopped onto the baggage drop belt and ended up taking a five-minute joyride through the bowels of the TSA luggage screening room.
While checking in at the Spirit Airlines counter at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport on Monday afternoon, Edith Vega briefly set down her 2-year-old son, Lorenzo, while printing a boarding pass, when the little guy wandered just a short distance away. In that moment, he managed to climb onto the nearby moving belt where checked luggage is dropped to be checked by security, and promptly disappeared down a chute, according to local news station WSB-TV. His intense misadventure lasted for about five minutes, and was captured on a series of security cameras.
In the footage (shown above), you can see Lorenzo try and crawl his way out of one of the scanning machines on the fast-moving belt, only to be tripped up by a blockade of bags. Eventually, the belt carried him all the way to the final scanning room, where TSA employees quickly noticed him and raced to catch him. In the final shot, one employee gently retrieves the kid and appears to comfort him after what must have been a pretty scary situation.
Fortunately, Lorenzo wasn't seriously injured, though he did end up with a few cuts and a fractured hand, which were treated at a local hospital, per WSB-TV. A Spirit spokesperson said that the airline is coordinating with Atlanta airport officials and the TSA to investigate and make sure proper protocol was followed.
If only it were actually so simple to breeze through security.
h/t WSB-TV
This Dipped Ice Cream Cone Tastes Just Like Carrot Cake
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.