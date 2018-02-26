This Kid Peed on an Elevator's Buttons, Got Trapped in the Dark, and Had to Be Rescued

O youth, time of such possibility! You might fall in love, become an astronaut, or urinate on the controls of an elevator. The only limit is your imagination. But part of being young is growing up and learning about consequences, like trapping yourself in the elevator you just glazed with urine.
As you can see in the video above, one boy in China learned this truth the hard way on Friday while riding an elevator in Zhejiang. It might have occurred to him that human society is just theater. It might have occurred to him that peeing on stuff is funny. All we know for sure is what he did: He peed on that elevator's buttons. And he was thorough. He arced to the high buttons. He stepped closed to ensure accuracy. Frankly, he did his very best, and you have to admire him for that.
This Clock Tracks Your Loved Ones Like the Clock in 'Harry Potter'
The button console immediately began malfunctioning, lights flashed, and the boy was plunged into the figurative darkness of adulthood and the very literal darkness of a broken elevator. He jumped up and down in a panic and touched the buttons, which he'd just coated in his own urine. It's a modern Greek tragedy.
The boy is thankfully unharmed and was soon rescued by building maintenance staff. After they saved him, the staff reviewed the CCTV footage to figure out what went wrong. And the video found its way to the internet.
A tale as old as time.
h/t Business Insider
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.