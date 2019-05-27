Kid Breaks Into 'Imperial March' During Talent Show Performance of ‘Twinkle Twinkle’

Talent shows featuring young kids is all about them being cute. It's charming when they do things correctly, and it's even more charming when things go unpredictably off the rails. This video is of the latter variety.
Erin Gibson of Minneapolis, Minnesota shared the video to Twitter over Memorial Day Weekend. It features her "cousin's son" in a family talent show. A trio of young kids hits the stage to sing "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star." However, one kid makes the decision to become the (death) star of the show by breaking into "The Imperial March" from Star Wars.
The girl to his right, identified by Gibson as his sister, tries to get back in there to finish the song but her brother confidently nudges her away with his arm to continue his rendition of the "March."
'Game of Thrones' Season 8, Episode 3 Primer
In just over 24 hours, the video has been seen more than 5.5 million times with nearly 100,000 retweets, including a little love from Luke Skywalker himself.
Gibson says she's watched it "1,000 times" since last summer when it was filmed. She seems surprised by the video going viral, replying to another tweeter that she posted the video last summer and it got about 30 views at that time.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.