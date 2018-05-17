Kids Try Eating Bugs for the First Time and Their Reactions Are Hilarious

HiHo's series showcasing kids trying new foods has gone pretty much everywhere it can go. The kids have eaten Chinese food, Korean food, southern food, and so much more. At some point, you just run out of options. Right?
Nope. At least, not yet. In the latest video, they're eating bugs. It's a great installment because it surprises your expectations. It's kids and bugs. You expect an endless loop of screaming and shattering plates. That's not what you get. Though, there is some screaming. (You even get a taste of that in the video where kids try southern cuisine. The producer starts by joking they're going to eat bugs, and the kids in that one were not impressed.)
The kids are generally brave. For the most part, they just get right in there. In particular, the little girl in purple, Clara, is braver than basically everyone you know. She doesn't even flinch as each plate of bugs is brought out. The ant sundae? No big deal. She just takes a bite. "It's good," she says. "I just ate an ant."
Clara even asks the producers if they'll save the rest of her chocolate chirp cookie -- it has crickets -- so she can eat it later. However, there was one thing that got to her. "I absolutely do not like these cherries," she says while pulling the cherry off her ant sundae. If Fear Factor was still on the air, she would dominate.
