Kids Eat Free at Chipotle on Sundays

As you may have noticed by now, Chipotle has spent much of this year attempting to lure customers back to its restaurants with several deals for free food, a summer rewards program that'll earn you more free food, and even free booze. Now, the burrito chain has announced yet another promotion for free food, but this time, it's just for kids.

Here's the deal:

Every Sunday in September, kids 12 years-old or under will get a free kids meal, when you -- the accompanying adult -- buy a burrito, burrito bowl, order of tacos, or a salad entree at full price, according to Chipotle's website. The offer is good for any Chipotle kids meal, including the "build your own" taco meal and the cheese quesadilla meal. In addition to the free food, they'll also throw in a few "in-store activity sheets" created by Dragons Love Tacos author Adam Rubin and illustrator by Daniel Salmieri. Just try not to spill guac on them.