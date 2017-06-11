News

Kids Explain How to Pick up a Girl at a Bar

Published On 03/23/2016

When you're looking to break down the wall of fear between you and the girl at the end of the bar, the black-and-white advice of a child might be just what you need. To that point, this guy asked a bunch of kids how to pick up a girl at a bar and got some decent advice like, "Get drunk." Fair enough.

The video by Canoodle Content shows a group of kids explaining exactly how to talk to a girl that you like like, and they get down to specifics -- even suggesting certain eyebrow movements. Some are sweet, while others are sarcastic, but all the kids give solid advice. For instance, one kid suggests leading with, "What drink do you like? I'll buy you a free one. Trust me, OK? Maybe we could be friends." That kid's gonna be great with the ladies. 

Check out the video to get a dose of the truth. 

Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist and will go to kids for all her life advice. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow her at @karatillie.

