Kids in Netflix-Only Homes Have No Clue What Commercials Are

In traditional homes, 38 percent of parents said their kids don't know what TV adverts are. That may because of limited TV viewing or viewing channels like PBS, where there is less reliance on traditional TV advertising because government support helps keep the programming geared toward educational ends.

Exstreamist also shared some of the individual responses, which confirm the suppositions of the survey, like a Netflix-only home that said, "It’s nice being able to leave the TV on for the kids and know they’re not being overwhelmed by ads." At the other end, a traditional TV home noted that their kids like the commercials. "I think my kids like the ads, which I know sounds terrible, but they love watching toy commercials on YouTube on the iPad, go figure," the parent said.