Watch These Kids Try Increasingly Brutal Hot Sauces From Around the World

No one's saying that kids being unhappy is funny. But kids have it pretty easy: They don't have to work, they don't have to pay taxes, and they don't even know what student loans are. So it's hard not to feel a little ping of justice when life sucks for them for just a few seconds before they go back to organizing their lives around watching cartoons. No one is judging you for feeling that way.
You might feel that way when you watch this group of youths try hot sauces of increasing intensity from around the world, culminating in one that registers between 250,000 and 1,000,000 on the Scoville scale. In other words, these hot sauces are very hot and if you were to try them you would probably cry -- like, as they say, a child.
And yet, these children are so irrepressibly joyful that even when they're suffering from the insane heat, they seem to be having a good time. The video does end with one of them demanding a bucket of water to drunk his face into, so at least there's that.
Here's the full list of sauces if you want to try them yourself (or laugh as your own kids test them): Texas Pete Original (USA), Valentina Salsa Picante (Mexico), Matouk’s West Indian Flambeau Sauce (Trinidad & Tobago), Marie Sharp’s Belizean Heat (Belize), and Dave’s Gourmet Insanity Sauce (USA).
h/t Digg
This Cheesesteak Is 100% Vegan
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.