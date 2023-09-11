Hawaii's Most Active Volcano Is Now Erupting, Here's How to Watch
A camera is live streaming the geological event.
The US Geological Survey is reporting an eruption of Kīlauea, on the Big Island of Hawaii. The volcano is one of the most active volcanoes on the planet. The eruption first began on September 10, at 3:15 pm HST.
"The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory observed eruptive activity in Kilauea summit webcam images, and from field reports," the USGS reported. "An eruption has commenced within Halema'uma'u crater and on the down dropped block to the east in Kilauea's summit caldera, within Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park."
This is the first time that the volcano has erupted in two months, according to the Associated Press.
While the volcano frequently erupts, there is still some associated risk, according to scientists at the Volcano Observatory. The volcanic smog will head downwind of Kīlauea, and people living near the park should be cautious and avoid volcanic particles in the air.
EarthSky reports that the flowing lava is a safe distance from residences and structures within the national park. It has not always been a harmless volcano; back in 2018, the eruption destroyed more than 700 homes.
You can sign up to the USGS's Volcano Notification Service for live updates on volcanoes across the US. At the national park, NPS officials say that visibility of the eruption is rapidly shifting.
"Although lava may be visible from many areas and overlooks surrounding Kaluapele (Kīlauea caldera) within the national park, conditions can change at any time," NPS states. "Changes in the eruptive activity and weather conditions such as fog or rain often prevent any eruption viewing. Consider factors such as viewing experience, long waits and crowds, hiking ability, and available time when selecting where to view the eruption."
Parts of the park are still closed due to increased wildfire risk. The best way to see the eruption is the live stream above.
Maui is still recovering from the vicious wildfires the struck the island last month—you can donate to recovery efforts here.