Hawaii's Most Active Volcano Is Now Erupting, Here's How to Watch

The US Geological Survey is reporting an eruption of Kīlauea, on the Big Island of Hawaii. The volcano is one of the most active volcanoes on the planet. The eruption first began on September 10, at 3:15 pm HST.

"The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory observed eruptive activity in Kilauea summit webcam images, and from field reports," the USGS reported. "An eruption has commenced within Halema'uma'u crater and on the down dropped block to the east in Kilauea's summit caldera, within Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park."

This is the first time that the volcano has erupted in two months, according to the Associated Press.

While the volcano frequently erupts, there is still some associated risk, according to scientists at the Volcano Observatory. The volcanic smog will head downwind of Kīlauea, and people living near the park should be cautious and avoid volcanic particles in the air.