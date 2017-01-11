Hawaii's Most Active Volcano Looks Like a Scene From 'Lord Of The Rings'

Tourists all over the world are endeared to Hawaii’s natural beauty. The sunsets are phenomenal, and swaying palm trees dot the oceanic landscape from island to island, but lingering below all of this serenity is some seriously volatile nature. Read: Volcanos.

The United States Geological Survey captured some intense video of the Kilauea volcano in the midst of an eruption on Monday, giving you a bird’s eye view of churning lava seeping out from beneath the earth.

Video is currently making the rounds on the web, providing a scene that looks Tolkien-esque: