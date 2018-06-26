This Little Bird Is Derailing a Huge Music Festival With Its Lovely Little Nest

Despite being itty-bitty and chirpy, birds might be the most metal of critters in the animal kingdom. They have talons and beaks, some of them eat dead stuff, and they derail festivals headlined by the Foo Fighters without concern for God or man.
That's exactly what's happening in Ottawa right now at what's supposed to be the annual RBC Bluesfest. A killdeer decided to build its nest right where the main stage is supposed to go. When you look at the pictures, it's immediately clear that this isn't the safest place in the world to nest, but it does look pretty cool in the center of that circle of bricks, so you can see where the migratory shorebird was coming from.
Despite being "widespread and abundant," killdeers are listed as a protected species by the Canadian government, according to the CBC. That means they can't be moved without permission, which is a real problem for the festival that's set to last 10 days in July and bring in 300,000 attendees. Part of the concern is that if the nest is moved, it's possible that the bird would abandon the eggs.
The festival is set to commence on July 5, but the eggs generally have a three-to-four week incubation period. If you don't have a calendar handy, that's too soon. Supposedly the festival has a spot in mind for the birds but is still waiting on government approval.
While we see the festival's point here, that's a bird that knows what it wants, and you have to respect that.
h/t Gizmodo
