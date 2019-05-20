Everyone Is Ridiculing Jack in the Box Because Kim Kardashian Wants to Talk to a Manager

Maybe you've done it. Maybe you've just seen it happen. Everyone knows that complaining publicly on Twitter can get some companies to respond quickly. Though, there's a balance to be struck. You're in a public space and that's why they're probably going to slide into your DMs to solve it. But you're also running the risk of looking a little ridiculous when you yell out in a public forum because some chain forgot your side of BBQ sauce.
That doesn't appear to be a worry for Kim Kardashian West, who certainly has the resources to get in touch with someone at the company outside of Twitter. Nonetheless, she let Jack in the Box know she needs to talk to a manager in a very public manner. She tweeted to the fast-food chain on Monday. "I have a serious complaint but I won’t fully put you on blast, check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact," she said. "Pronto!"
She chose not to "put [them] on blast" by... ahem... putting them "on blast" and topping it with a "Pronto!"
The Best Cheap Chicken Sandwich in the Bay Area
It took just 24 minutes for someone at Jack in the Box to get back to her. From the response, it looks like they had already tried to reach out to her via other methods over the course of that 24 minutes. That's some damn fast customer support, especially when you consider she didn't even tag them in her tweet.
She continued to not put the chain "on blast" by clarifying what she was complaining about. "I would like to add that this is not about me or a wrong order. Nobody recognized me and it’s something that I observed that affected other customers at this particular location that was concerning," she tweeted.
The responses have come from far and wide. Every fast food brand embodying some kind of Twitter persona chimed in because it wasn't them getting called out this time.
Though, the best replies probably came from real people who are not also a series of buildings spread across parts of the US.
h/t INSIDER
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.