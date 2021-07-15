Kimchi Is Being Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

Ten varieties of kimchi made by 5000 Years Foods have been recalled due to the potential for listeria contamination.

The recall was issued through the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on July 14 after FDA sampling found contamination in the production facility. The Chicago-based company says it only distributed the product in Illinois, but it was "further distributed, and it reached customers through distributors to retail stores potentially nationwide." That "potentially" makes it a bit vague, but it's worth checking the label on any kimchi you've got at home.

The recalled products were sold in five-gallon plastic tubs as well as 128-ounce, 64-ounce, 32-ounce, and 16-ounce glass jars with the 5000 Years brand name on the label. Each of the jars under recall has a code number from "09052021" through "09252021" printed on top of the lid.

Here are the varieties that are part of the recall.

Sliced Cabbage Kimchi

Whole Cabbage Kimchi

Julrado Whole Cabbage Kimchi

Julrado Sliced Cabbage Kimchi

No MSG Whole Cabbage Kimchi

No MSG Sliced Cabbage Kimchi

No MSG Julrado Whole Cabbage Kimchi

No MSG Julrado Sliced Cabbage Kimchi

White Kimchi

Baby Napa Kimchi

Listeria can cause serious infections in children, frail, or elderly people, as well as others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people can get quite sick as well. So, you should definitely toss any jars you have or return them to the place they were purchased for a refund.