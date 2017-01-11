News

Restaurant Workers Tell Jimmy Kimmel Why They Hate Serving You

By Published On 08/30/2016

With all the unbelievably dumb customers, insane requests, and other assorted bullshit that restaurant workers have to deal with every day, it's no wonder they often need to vent about the horrors of their jobs. And that's exactly what several servers did on Monday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live

As part of his new and ongoing #WhatIHate segment, Kimmel shared a collection of videos in which restaurant employees candidly complain about all the ridiculous, annoying, and rude things we do to them. Watch the servers share exactly how they feel when customers obnoxiously tap/snap/whistle/wave to get their attention, order absurd requests for their bogus food sensitivities, and of course, leave horrible tips. And unsurprisingly, the clip includes only a fraction of the videos submitted to show. 

While you may think the servers are just complaining about their jobs, their stories could actually -- hopefully -- remind people of the things they should never do at restaurants. Basically, don't be that person the next time you eat out.

h/t Eater

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and always aspires to be an excellent restaurant customer. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

