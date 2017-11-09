Kimmel's 'Mean Tweets' Is Back With Horrible Things to Say About Musicians

"Mean Tweets" remains one of the meanest, most hilarious segments on any late night talk show. (Though, Kimmel's annual Halloween candy prank outranks it in terms of outright cruelty.) Forcing people to read out mean things people have said about them is harsh.
On Wednesday's show, Kimmel brought the segment back for a special CMA Awards edition. The country music award show took place Wednesday night as well, so, in a single day, country music fans saw their favorites at their highest and their lowest. The Zac Brown Band is up for awards and had to read a tweet that says, "The Zac Brown Band is on three radio stations at the same time......... As you can imagine this is the worst day of my life."
The segment features mean tweets about Blake Shelton, Old Dominion, Trace Adkins, Cassadee Pope, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, and many others.
Kimmel recently launched the 11th edition of "Mean Tweets," but has often done special installments around events like the Oscars, the NBA Finals, or simply having the opportunity to make former President Barack Obama read off some mean tweets.
Watch above to see Chris Stapleton declare "ugly people can still win awards."
