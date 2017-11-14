'Mean Tweets' Takes Aim at Jimmy Kimmel in an Extra Harsh Birthday Edition

Jimmy Kimmel's "Mean Tweets" segment consistently manages to make the tweets of annoying trolls hilarious. It can even make celebrities you don't like seem a little charming because they're in on the joke.
The show has done the regular segments, as well as special editions for the Oscars, NBA Finals, CMAs, or simply because former President Barack Obama is around. However, it's worth noting Kimmel always gets off the hook. With a strong stance on health care and other political issues, there's no shortage of material for him to pick from. There are plenty of trolls with special takes on the late night host.
The tables turned for Kimmel's 50th birthday. Jimmy Kimmel Live had a special episode featuring lots of stars and a lot of poking fun at the host. That included a "Mean Tweets" installment where his friends read mean tweets about him. There were lots of NSFW tweets and a few that were just legitimately good burns, like the one that had Larry David cracking up: "I forgot Jimmy Kimmel's name so I googled 'Ugly late night talk show host' and I got him, top link."
Watch above to see Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Tracy Morgan, Jon Stewart, Zach Galifianakis, Jennifer Lawrence, Stephen Colbert, Kim Kardashian West, David Letterman, Chris Hemsworth, and others read mean tweets about Kimmel.
