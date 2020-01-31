Jimmy Kimmel Made NFL Players Read Mean Tweets & It's Uncomfortably Hilarious

Another year, another set of mean tweets for the Super Bowl.
On Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host brought back his recurring "Mean Tweets" segment and loaded it up with NFL stars because the Super Bowl is coming up this weekend. If this is your first encounter with "Mean Tweets," it's all in the name. The show has celebrities come on to read genuinely mean tweets that were really tweeted about them. In addition to the "pile of celebrities" versions, the show has done themed ones on the CMAs, the NBA Finals, The Avengers, and even one with former President Barack Obama reading cutting tweets about himself over and over.
This installment didn't skimp on the big names. Among the guests reading brutal burns about themselves were Tom Brady, Devin Funchess, Todd Gurley III, Jared Goff, and Clay Matthews, as well as legends like Terry Bradshaw and Michael Irvin. Actually, getting Tom Brady on was so good, they had him read three. But that last one... geez... leave his dog alone.
The show also got a couple of players who will appear in Sunday's game, including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Watch all the hilarious meanness above.
