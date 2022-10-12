Kimpton's Latest Hotel Sale Will Get You 40% Off Rooms Across the Globe

Now, I'm going to cut to the chase because the clock is ticking—the sale closes on October 13. IHG One Rewards members will get that whopping 40% off on the Best Flexible Rate while non-members can still score up to 22% off. You must book by Thursday on travel between October 15, 2022 and April 30, 2023.

"As we come off one of the busiest summers for travel since the onset of the pandemic and head into the 2022 holiday season, we are eager to help our guests plan their next getaway by offering promotional rates at the best destinations," Chief Commercial Officer at Kimpton Kathleen Reidenbach said in a press release. "We also understand that timing is everything when it comes to travel, which is why our annual sale allows guests the opportunity to stay with us through the end of April 2023, offering enough time to plan a dream vacation that’s worth the wait."

And when we say across the globe, we truly mean across the globe. The sale includes domestic hotspots like the Kimpton Everly Hotel, Kimpton Hotel Palomar Beverly Hills, and the Kimpton Hotel Wilshire in Los Angeles and New York City's Kimpton Hotel Eventi. The hotel portfolio also includes international destinations like the Kimpton Fitzroy London and Kimpton St. Honoré Paris, which boasts a rooftop bar that overlooks the Eiffel Tower.

The deals are good and the perks are even better. All Kimpton hotels include complimentary pet-friendly amenities, complimentary evening happy hours, and even the "Forget It? We've Got It" program, which gets you free necessities like cell phone chargers and straightening irons.