This Florida Hotel Will Let You Stargaze from a Private Riverboat Alongside an Astronomer

While most people will associate Florida with Disney, white sandy beaches, and the inevitable “Florida Man” incident, it’s also an epic spot for stargazing. A local hotel is taking advantage of that with a unique—and free—stargazing experience for its guests.

Those staying at the Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel & Spa, which is located roughly two hours from both Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, can enjoy Florida’s starry night sky from a private nighttime riverboat cruise down the Indian River Lagoon. Even better, they can do this alongside a local astronomer.

“For years, we’ve featured stargazing talks on our pool deck and have always received positive feedback from our guests about the experience,” Awet Sium, general manager at Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel & Spa, told Travel + Leisure. “Given our oceanfront location and access to the Indian River, we thought what better way to amplify this experience than by connecting our boating offerings with stargazing.”

The Stargazing on the Sea package is free to hotel guests and includes a picnic. However, it’s only available on certain days, which are chosen by an astronomer to feature the best stargazing opportunities. The next cruises, available to six guests, are on June 18 and 19, as well as on July 16 and 17.

Reservations must be booked 48 hours in advance. Whether the cruise takes place also depends on the weather, and there’s a four-guest minimum.

h/t Travel + Leisure