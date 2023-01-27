Save Big with This Huge Winter Sale on Kimpton Hotels Around the World

It's officially time to start planning your next vacation. Kimpton is having a huge winter sale for a limited time, and a few international hotels are among the participating properties.

You have until February 6 to book your stay for travel between January 27 and April 30. IHG Rewards Members will be able to save up to 20% off of their stay, while non-members will be able to snag a limited-time discount rate. The deal is subject to availability, and the minimum stay varies by hotel. Some blackout rates might apply as well.You're encouraged to think big for your next destination. It's a brand new year, so why limit yourself? Participating Kimpton hotels include gorgeous spots like the Kimpton Aluna Tulum Hotel, the Kimpton Fitzroy London Hotel, plus locations in Australia, China, Japan, France, Spain, and a slew of other gorgeous countries and cities. To take a look at the list of participating properties and to book your next vacation, you can visit this link.