1,000 People Will Get $100 Just for Eating an Energy Bar Before Exercising

Lots of companies have been running promotions that offer cash in exchange for doing something you'd do for free. There have been versions of this marketing tactic that ask you to watch a show, listen to podcasts , or do something as simple as host a virtual brunch with friends . It feels like late-stage capitalism to be sure. We might -- might -- pay you if you'll just pay attention to us for a second because we hope you'll buy something from us at a date to be determined later . That may be true, but it's also hard not to daydream about getting paid $1,000 to watch a show you wanted to watch anyhow.

Most of the time, however, it's just one or two people walking away a little richer and maybe a little bored of The Avengers. Kind, the energy bar company, is trying this but doing it a little differently, and it might grab the attention of a whole lot more people. On October 27, the company will hand over $100 checks to 1,000 people, and you don't even have to eat a Kind bar.

The company says people are "eating energy bars all wrong." You might think it's just about masticating, but Kind disagrees. It wants you to eat a bar before exercise, to fuel up the "car" before you take it out. All you have to do is pledge to eat an energy bar before you exercise , and you'll get $100. It doesn't have to be a Kind bar. You could grab a Clif bar, even, and still earn a little bonus cash to buy that terrifying inflatable clown archway you can't justify buying otherwise.

All you have to do is be one of the first 1,000 to make the pledge and submit a receipt for energy bars or just a photo of you holding an energy bar. That's it. You get $100, as Kind says, "no questions asked."