Kind Just Launched a Whole Line of Smoothie Bowls

I'm a firm believer that breakfast is, in fact, the most important meal of the day. Without a morning meal, we're all just a bunch of hangry monsters—nobody wants that. As if you needed additional incentive to save your loved ones the hassle of dealing with an unfed you, Kind has officially launched a line of frozen smoothie bowls.

The health-focused snack brand has created four fruit- and almond milk-based flavors topped with creamy nut butter and granola. You can get your açai fix without dropping $10 on a bowl. All single-serve, each contains no more than 9g of sugar and is packed with 7-8g of protein.

"Since day one, KIND has been committed to upholding our brand promise—to create innovative, premium foods that are both healthy and tasty," founder and executive chairman Daniel Lubetzky said in a press release. "While this category is new for us, it's consistent with how we've always entered new aisles—with an eye to elevate people's overall experience, while adhering to our KIND Promise."