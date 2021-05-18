KIND Is Launching 7 Flavors of Plant-Based Frozen Desserts

KIND, best known for its popular fruit and nut bars, is venturing into the frozen dessert aisle. The snack brand introduced a line of seven dairy-free, plant-based desserts on Tuesday, saying they’re better for you than traditional ice cream.

Each pint is vegan, dairy-free, and contains ingredients like nuts, fruits, and dark chocolate, just like KIND bars. One serving has four to six grams of protein, according to a press release.

Flavors include Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, Dark Chocolate Cherry Cashew, Coffee Hazelnut, Caramel Almond Sea Salt, Strawberry, and Pistachio.

KIND’s new desserts can be found in the frozen aisle starting May 18, for $6 a pint.