Kinder Bueno Wants to Give You $50 in Gas Money and Free Chocolate

Kinder Bueno wants to make the remainder of Summer 2022 as filled with adventure as it can be. The company will be giving out gas money and Kinder Buenos through an online sweepstakes and at participating gas stations in Westchester County and Long Island, NY. You can enter the online sweepstakes now. If you are in New York, starting on July 29, you may be surprised with a Kinder Bueno gas attendant who will pump your gas and hand out free chocolate bars.

"Nothing says summer like a road trip with friends and family, however, these days that can come with a hefty price tag," Shalini Stansberry, vice president of marketing at Kinder Snacking, said in a news release. "That is why we launched ‘Summer Gets Bueno’ as part of our ongoing 'Life Gets Bueno' campaign, to help people get where they need to go and to savor their summer road trips by taking a crispy, creamy Kinder Bueno along for the ride."

On July 29, customers at the Shell at 1000 Central Park Avenue in Scarsdale, NY will be treated to the 'Summer Gets Bueno' experience. On July 30, customers at the Ocean Gas & Mini Mart at 980 Montauk Highway in Shirley, New York will get their turn. Both days will offer the opportunity to win between 1 to 4 pm ET.

Not based in New York? You can also enter to win a Kinder Bueno gas gift card, a Kinder Bueno branded tumbler, a cooler, or one of hundreds of other prizes by entering the Summer Gets Bueno Sweepstakes. Between now and August 11, you can head to SummerGetsBueno.com to submit your entry. In order to participate you must be at least 18 years old and a legal resident of the US.