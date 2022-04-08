Kinder Is Recalling a Bunch of Its Chocolates Right Before Easter Due to Salmonella

In a case of very unfortunate timing, Ferrero is recalling some of its Kinder Chocolates right before its biggest-selling holiday, Easter. After discovering a potential link to salmonella contamination, the Italian confectionary group announced that it would voluntarily pull the sweets from American shelves.

The Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket are both involved in the recall. According to Ferrero North America, which announced the recall on Thursday, salmonella was found in the manufacturing facility where these chocolates were produced.

The news comes just following news of the outbreak across the UK. Ferrero pulled its Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs from stores earlier this week across England and other countries.

"While there are no reports of illness in the United States to date, Ferrero is voluntarily recalling the products out of an abundance of caution due to reported cases of salmonella in consumers that consumed products in Europe that were manufactured at the same facility," Ferrero said in a statement.

Europe's health agency, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, has begun investigating the dozens of reported cases that link the salmonella and chocolates and has impacted at least nine countries.