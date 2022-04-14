Kinder Updates Recall, Warns of More Potentially Contaminated Chocolates

Attention: Easter Bunny and/or Bunnies. Kinder issued a recall on April 7 due to the potential for salmonella contamination in two of its chocolate products sold in the United States. This followed a larger recall in Europe, which sickened and even hospitalized at least 150 people, most of which are children under 10, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

On April 12, Ferrero updated its US recall with even more unspecified products to avoid. The update notes that there may be products in the US that are part of recalls in other countries. "Ferrero USA takes this opportunity to alert consumers that there may be Kinder branded products currently for sale in the US that are intended for foreign markets and unauthorized for sale in the US," it says in the notice.

Any Kinder products "authorized for distribution in the US" have the following printed on the packaging.

EXCL. DIST. FERRERO U.S.A., INC.

PARSIPPANY, NJ 07054

If you have Kinder products that do not bear that mark, Ferrero says that the product is not intended to be sold in the US and could be part of the European recall.

The initial notice recalled Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment treats and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats baskets sold in the United States. "Ferrero deeply regrets this situation," it said in a statement. "We take food safety extremely seriously and every step we have taken has been guided by our commitment to consumer care."

The recall of Kinder products has also expanded to more than a dozen products in Canada, including some Disney-licensed chocolates. With Easter coming up this weekend, it's not a great time for a sweeping recall of chocolates that may be tainted with salmonella.