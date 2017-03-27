Watch These Guys Handle a Pissed Off, 12-Foot King Cobra

"The way the room is oriented, the snake in one charge can cut off all your exits," Torregrosa says in the video. That makes using poles to move the king cobra -- the longest venomous snake species on earth and extremely dangerous when provoked -- an especially tricky enterprise.

First, the two men have to reorient the cage to another side of the room, to give them more space. When that doesn't work and the snake rears up and charges at them, they decide to move the cage to the floor. That allows them to coax the snake out of the cage, eventually get a hand on its tail, and hook its body into a bag -- before the snake slithers out of the bag and back onto the floor. Torregrosa and his pal then have to then figure out how to do it over again, and fast.