The large Lyons Magnus recall--a recall that includes Premier Protein, Oatly, Organic Valley, and other milk, oat milk, and coffee products--is even more far-reaching than previously reported.

King's Hawaiian announced a recall of three of its pretzel products on August 12. Those foods use an ingredient from Lyons Magnus. The company famous for its sweet buns is recalling its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns, and Pretzel Bites due to the potential for microbial contamination from the organisms cronobacter sakazakii and clostridium botulinum.

No illnesses have been reported in association with any King Hawaiian products, the company says in its recall notice. Additionally, it notes that no other King's Hawaiian products, including its flagship buns, are subject to recall. The company says it plans to resume producing its pretzel products once it "has ensured all product has been disposed of and has confirmed the safety of all ingredients."

It suggests that anyone who has any of those three products throw them out. Though, the specific lot codes that are part of the recall are listed on the Food and Drug Administration's recall page. More information on the Lyons Magnus recall is also available on the FDA website.