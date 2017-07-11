Kit Harington's Rejected Audition Tapes for 'Game of Thrones' Are Hysterical

If you only know Kit Harington, aka Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, from his single most famous role, you're seriously missing out. The HBO star took to Jimmy Kimmel Live last night to prove his acting chops, by "auditioning" as six other characters from the series.
The ensuing screen tests are a parade of hysterically large wigs, a cardboard sword, and fake boobs -- even when Harington attempts to embody a bonus character by doing Harry Potter. In all he manages to show us his Cersei Lannister, Arya Stark, Daenerys Targaryen, Hodor, Ygritte, and a White Walker. He even shows us how he might begin a nude scene -- twice.
It's worth noting that, while Harington cracks several times while doing the impersonations, he has the chops and timing to play exceptionally funny comedic roles when he's not goofing around for Kimmel. His satirical 2015 HBO film 7 Days in Hell cast him as an intense tennis prodigy who also happens to be a utter moron. If you want to watch more of Harington's comic chops at work, watch this clip of his character explaining his "strategy" for an upcoming match to Soledad O'Brien.
And get ready for Game of Thrones season 7, which premieres on HBO Sunday July 14 at 10 pm.
