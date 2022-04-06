Kit Kat's Latest Flavor Tastes Like Your Favorite Breakfast Pastry

Photo courtesy of Kit Kat

Kit Kat's innovation team has this insane knack for turning its chocolate-covered wafer bars into something else entirely. There was the Fruity Cereal-flavored iteration that tasted like a straight-up spoonful of Froot Loops and the Key Lime Pie Kit Kats with the same sweet-to-tart ratio as our favorite dessert. Now, the brand has dreamt up a new flavor you might as well eat for breakfast: Blueberry Muffin Kit Kats. The candy maker has created the limited-edition flavor with notes of fresh and cooked blueberries, a cake batter-like muffin flavor, and graham cookie pieces folded right in.

Thrillist TV History of The History of the McRib

Photo courtesy of Kit Kat

"Our product creators have such passion for deciding which flavor Kit Kat should take on next and making sure it delivers for our fans," Brand Manager Dan Williard said in the announcement. "Kit Kat Blueberry Muffin has already become one of our favorites; it has all the taste of a freshly baked blueberry muffin, but no baking required!" As an added bonus, Kit Kat is releasing the flavor in 1.5-ounce standard bars, a 3-ounce king size, and .49-ounce snack size for the first time ever. All three sizes will be hitting retailers nationwide this April. You might want to stock up while you can though. If it's anything like previous launches, you'll have a small window before Kit Kat is on to its next big innovation.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.