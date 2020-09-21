Kit Kat's VIP Club Lets You Try New Flavors Before Everyone Else

Kit Kat can't stop unleashing new riffs on its classic chocolate-covered wafer candy bar. In recent months alone, the Hershey-owned candy company has created an apple pie-flavored variant, dark chocolate and mint combo, as well as its latest and highly-anticipated mocha-chocolate duo.

Now, you have the chance to get your hands (and taste buds) on Kit Kat's latest innovations before anyone else. The company's flavor club sweepstakes will offer a lucky an insider's-only experience to try in-development products and club member merch.

"We listened to the overwhelmingly positive feedback from our recent Kit Kat flavor launches," director for the Kit Kat brand Amy Minderman said in a statement Monday. "It is important for us to hear feedback from our fans, so that we can continue to create flavors they love, so we are thrilled to introduce the Kit Kat Flavor Club!"