Kit Kat's VIP Club Lets You Try New Flavors Before Everyone Else
Try the candy brand's newest flavors before they hit stores.
Kit Kat can't stop unleashing new riffs on its classic chocolate-covered wafer candy bar. In recent months alone, the Hershey-owned candy company has created an apple pie-flavored variant, dark chocolate and mint combo, as well as its latest and highly-anticipated mocha-chocolate duo.
Now, you have the chance to get your hands (and taste buds) on Kit Kat's latest innovations before anyone else. The company's flavor club sweepstakes will offer a lucky an insider's-only experience to try in-development products and club member merch.
"We listened to the overwhelmingly positive feedback from our recent Kit Kat flavor launches," director for the Kit Kat brand Amy Minderman said in a statement Monday. "It is important for us to hear feedback from our fans, so that we can continue to create flavors they love, so we are thrilled to introduce the Kit Kat Flavor Club!"
Over the course of a year, members will receive three different shipments, with the first box hitting doorsteps by fall 2020 and the latter two hitting in early 2021 and late spring of 2021. The debut shipment will feature the aforementioned mocha and chocolate duos, which are set to hit retailers this November.
To get in on the innovations though, you'll have to actually enter the sweepstakes and cross your fingers. The contest opened for submissions on Monday at 9am EST and will close September 29 at 11:59pm EST.
