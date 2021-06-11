Kit Kat Is Unleashing a Fruity Cereal-Flavored Candy Bar
Does this mean we can eat candy for breakfast?
2021 has already been a big year for Kit Kat innovations. The last five months alone have brought us Kit Kat Thins, a key lime pie flavor, and now, Hershey's is dropping an all-new Kit Kat bar that tastes like fruity cereal. We've got just one question: Does this mean we can eat candy for breakfast?
Kit Kat Fruity Cereal boasts the same shape, size, and wafer crunch we all know from regular Kit Kat bars, but with a Fruit Loops-esque twist.
Hershey's told Thrillist in an email that the pink-colored chocolate bars are hitting retailers across the country this June. It is, however, one of those limited-time-only schticks, so stock up while you can.
You can snag the Kit Kat Fruity Cereal bars for $1.09 a pop—each comes in a 1.5-ounce standard bar size, FYI. Of course, if you're looking for another sweet treat to satiate that Kit Kat craving you can always go for that Key Lime flavor (yep, it's still around) or the recently-returned Lemon Crisp bars. Might as well just pile all three in your cart while you still can.