Kit Kat Is Unleashing a Fruity Cereal-Flavored Candy Bar

2021 has already been a big year for Kit Kat innovations. The last five months alone have brought us Kit Kat Thins, a key lime pie flavor, and now, Hershey's is dropping an all-new Kit Kat bar that tastes like fruity cereal. We've got just one question: Does this mean we can eat candy for breakfast?

Kit Kat Fruity Cereal boasts the same shape, size, and wafer crunch we all know from regular Kit Kat bars, but with a Fruit Loops-esque twist.

Hershey's told Thrillist in an email that the pink-colored chocolate bars are hitting retailers across the country this June. It is, however, one of those limited-time-only schticks, so stock up while you can.