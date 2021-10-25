You Could Be a Giant Kit Kat for Halloween
If you're lucky, that is.
I just realized that Halloween is less than a week away, and I haven’t even started thinking about costume ideas. Before you mention all of the cool costumes happening right now, I’m fully aware that I’ve been living under a rock or maybe still recovering from an epic bout of heartburn. But anyway, If you are like me, and October has gotten away from you, Kit Kat might have a good costume option for you and three friends. The candy brand is giving away a giant group costume.
Kit Kat is giving away a four-person human-sized Kit Kat replica costume. Each costume, which is made to look exactly like one of the four breakable pieces of the bar, is seven feet tall. It will also come with a large magnetic Kit Kat wrapper to keep the foursome costumes from splitting up.
So how does one win such an amazing group costume? Well, it's rather simple. All you have to do is head to Kit Kat's Instagram or Facebook and tag three friends that you'd like to share the costume with and wait for a winner to be announced.
Unfortunately, the giveaway is for only one costume per group, so any groups of more than four won't make the cut. And only one tagger will be chosen as the winner. Fans only have until October 27, 2021 to tag three friends. So for all of us last-minute costume shoppers, it's time to get our groups together and get to tagging.