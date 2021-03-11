Kit Kat Is Rolling out Key Lime Pie-Flavored Candy Bars for Spring
Pssst... Easter Bunny, fill my basket with these.
If you didn't eat your way through Target's entire stock of Lemon Crisp Kit Kat's last spring then I simply can't relate. But don't worry, you've got another chance to redeem yourself—only with a different fruity, wafer candy bar this time.
Kit Kat is unleashing an all-new Key Lime Pie flavor. It's got much of the same makeup as the OG (shape, size, that wafer crunch), but Hershey is swapping out the signature milk chocolate for something more seasonal. Think: the perfect creamy, sweet-to-tart ratio
The Key Lime Pie Kit Kats will be officially hitting store shelves this spring—though, you guessed it, as one of those limited time-only deals. Hence the need to eat your way through the candy aisle stock while you can. You can snag the 1.5-ounce standard bars for $1.09 a pop.
You don't have to limit yourself to just the Key Lime Kit Kats, though. Especially considering the candy maker has brought back that aforementioned sweet and zesty favorite too. Yep, that's right, the Lemon Crisp flavor has already made its way back to retailers. Kill two birds with one stone and load up on both on your next grocery haul.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.