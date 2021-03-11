Kit Kat Is Rolling out Key Lime Pie-Flavored Candy Bars for Spring

If you didn't eat your way through Target's entire stock of Lemon Crisp Kit Kat's last spring then I simply can't relate. But don't worry, you've got another chance to redeem yourself—only with a different fruity, wafer candy bar this time.

Kit Kat is unleashing an all-new Key Lime Pie flavor. It's got much of the same makeup as the OG (shape, size, that wafer crunch), but Hershey is swapping out the signature milk chocolate for something more seasonal. Think: the perfect creamy, sweet-to-tart ratio

The Key Lime Pie Kit Kats will be officially hitting store shelves this spring—though, you guessed it, as one of those limited time-only deals. Hence the need to eat your way through the candy aisle stock while you can. You can snag the 1.5-ounce standard bars for $1.09 a pop.