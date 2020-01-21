Kit Kat Just Debuted an Addictive New Lemon Flavor for Spring

You know the phrase "good things come to those who wait?" Well, I've been waiting for Kit Kat's latest flavor since I first heard whispers of the launch weeks ago. And now, good things have finally come -- in the form of Hershey's sweet and zesty, spring-inspired Lemon Crisp Kit Kats.
While, sure, I'm still clutching to my radiator at home and venturing outdoors only for necessities (work and free food), that hardly means we can't start munching on Easter candy mid-January. How else are we expected to survive the cold and dark? According to Hershey, the flavor features Kit Kat's classic crispy wafer with a sweet lemon coating. The product is available right now (if you stopped reading and are en route to buy 'em, I'll understand) in 7.5 and 9oz bags, with a suggested retail price of $3.49.
These Tacos Are Made for Dunking
Here's the only problem: they're only available for the season. But there is hope. Back in April, Kit Kat confirmed news that its Mint and Dark Chocolate Duos, which, feature layers of mint crème and dark chocolate, would be the first new permanent flavor in nearly a decade. Maybe there's hope for the Lemon Crisps.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.