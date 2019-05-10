Kit Kat Is Unleashing Its First Permanent Flavor in Almost a Decade

There's a new Kit Kat flavor about to land in the hungry mouths of candy lovers. Andy Bernard can keep guessing because it's not applesauce or Fancy Feast.
There have been rumors about the impending release for a while, but it wasn't confirmed until April 24 that the gossip was mostly true. The dual-flavor chocolate bar will be called Kit Kat Duos Mint and Dark Chocolate. The bar will have a top layer of mint créme and a layer of dark chocolate on the bottom. The two flavors surround a crispy wafer to complete the crunchy, snappable bar you love to sing about.
There have been unique flavors issued elsewhere in the world, but candy fans in the US have largely had to watch from afar. However, this new bar isn't just a stunt. It will be the first new permanent Kit Kat flavor to hit US shelves in almost a decade.
Unfortunately, you're going to have to wait a bit before you get your mitts on it. The official release date for Kit Kat Duos is December 2019. It's not soon, but that's usually when you see a ton of mint candy hitting the shelves, so it makes some amount of sense. Even if that's cold comfort for people who lack patience.
