Kitten-Scented Perfume is the Ultimate 'Cat Lady' Gift

In an interview with LiveScience, Demeter's CEO Mark Crames explained that more traditional scents are created by employing a technique known as headspace technology, which involves isolating a sample of air captured near the source and building a "chemical fingerprint" that can be replicated in a lab. However, simulating a scent produced by a living being proved particularly challenging, as it's "really hard to get the kind of depth, complexity and subtlety that you need," he said.

The eureka moment eventually came once they discovered a unique compound to form the base, Crames said, and he describes the scent of the perfected final version as "like a combination of skin and sunshine." No word on whether there's even a whiff of litter box, but we're hoping not.