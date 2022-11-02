This Cannabis-Infused Gravy Will Take Your Thanksgiving Dinner to New Heights

There's an equation to the perfect Thanksgiving spread and it includes a gravy-sauced turkey, mounds of mashed potatoes, even more stuffing, and a joint. The latter will ensure that clean plate club badge of honor.

Thanks to Kiva Confections you can kill two birds (ha, get it, turkeys!) with one stone. The edibles brand is bringing back its cannabis-infused gravy, so you can skip that pre-dinner "walk" with your cousins.

The Kiva Turkey Gravy, which first went viral for obvious reasons in 2019, boasts 10 mg of THC per packet and is available for purchase across California dispensaries for $5.

"Fast-acting edibles technology is an exciting industry innovation because it has the potential to change the way people use edibles, breaking down the barriers to entry," Kiva Co-Founder and CEO Scott Palmer said of the launch in 2019. "What better way to start than with America’s favorite Thanksgiving dressing?"

The recipe includes all your normal ingredients like turkey stock, salt, onion, and garlic, but with cannabis thrown in. Whether you're sharing it with the fam or keeping it for yourself (claim it's gluten-free and you'll be fine), whipping up the gravy is easy. Maybe you'll even score points with mom for hanging around the kitchen. Whisk the gravy powder with one cup of water in a saucepan, bring it to a boil, and stir occasionally until its consistency is up to your standards.