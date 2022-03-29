There's Now a Weed Version of an Everything Bagel

As a general flavor, everything bagel isn't really having a moment so much as it's delicious and always welcome. It has spread from the beloved gold standard of a bagel to everything bagel seasoning in recent years. Now, it's taking the next illogical, unexpected step.

The weed edibles company Kiva Confections has partnered with Los Angeles' Yeastie Boys Bagels to make a special release celebrating the upcoming 4/20 holiday. They have made an Everything Bagel Seasoning Munchies Bar, which is a weed-infused chocolate bar with everything bagel seasoning.

The release is the 2022 edition of Kiva's annual small batch spring release of a Munchies Bar with a breakfast-like twist. The bar has just been released to dispensaries in California, and it'll only be around for a little while.

The bars use an everything bagel seasoning crafted by Yeastie Boys sprinkled over Kiva's cold water hash-infused dark chocolate bar. Though, you probably don't want to house this as voraciously as you might a bodega bagel. These Munchies Bars carry 100mg of THC per bar with breakout 5mg chunks.

You'll find them at select dispensaries across California for $20. Whether this variation on an everything bagel is for breakfast or dinner is up to you.