Welp, Someone Put Kiwi on a Pizza

I respect your right to an opinion, but just know if your opinion is that fruit is a perfectly acceptable pizza topping, it's wrong. The great pineapple debate has sparked enough controversy over the years, but now some maniac in Sweden has found a way to out-do Hawaiian-style in the worst way: by using kiwi instead. Kiwi!
Skottorp native Stellan Johansson took to social media earlier this week to share his creative take on the classic. After receiving over 22lbs of kiwi from his brother's greenhouse, Johansson apparently decided, 'hey, why not ruin pizza with it.' According to his Facebook post, he created a number of concoctions -- including cakes, bacon-wrapped kiwi, deep fried kiwi, and more -- but none quite as polarizing as the pizza.
Insider reports that Johansson took the fruit to a local restaurant and requested 'em on top. "This is for sure one of the weirdest requests, but I just do them," owner Firat Gultekin told the outlet. Though he admits "trends disappear fast," Gultekin promises it'll stick around on menus for at least a few weeks.
And while Skottorps Pizzeria was compliant, the entire internet isn't quite as accepting. In fact, the opposite. Users have called the concept "unholy," "a new evil," and "the best argument for the existence of Satan." Casual.
Here are more reactions:
Even the official UK Pizza Hut account interjected to make it really clear this wasn't its brainchild, tweeting, "We can confirm this isn't us." Now if you'll excuse me, I need to eat real pizza until the memory of this kiwi-topped atrocity fades from my mind.
