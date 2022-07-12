Klondike Celebrates 100 Years of Business with a 10-Tier Cake from the Cake Boss
And you could win the mini version of it, or even better, a lifetime supply of Klondike treats.
In celebration of Klondike's 100th birthday, the iconic ice cream brand teamed up with "Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro to create the ultimate, once-in-a-lifetime birthday cake. Now, Klondike is asking fans what they would do for their very own birthday cake with their social media sweepstakes.
Standing at about 10 feet tall, Valastro's Klondike birthday cake features 10 tiers, an almost life-size polar bear, and Klondike products such as the Klondike Bar, MINIs, Cones, and Sandwiches for an over-the-top homage to the beloved brand.
"We wanted it to be a birthday cake, but we also wanted it to be whimsical and a winter wonderland," said Valastro. "When I do cakes like this, I close my eyes and think of a surrounding. I'm in the North Pole and I'm hanging out with a polar bear and we're making a cake and that was what the initial vision was."
The cake is wrapped in fondant to replicate the silver foil packaging around the famous ice cream bars. Modeling chocolate preserves the cake and replicates the sweet treats Klondike sells.
"I just loved the way [the cake] finished," said Valastro. "It was beautiful. It told the perfect story. 100 years in business. How many brands are around for 100 years? Being able to work for an iconic brand like Klondike, growing up having them be a part of my family, and that nostalgia, it was awesome."
Valastro's family-run business, Carlos Bakery, is even offering ice cream fans the chance to win a Klondike birthday cake of their own. Klondike is popping up in New York, Santa Monica, and Chicago on National Ice Cream Day, July 17, 2022, to give away free frozen treats. Those who complete a "What Would You Do for a Klondike?" challenge can enter the giveaway.
To get in on the fun you'll have to go to either Washington Square Park in New York City, Third St. Promenade in Santa Monica, or Navy Pier in Chicago on Sunday, July 17 from 11 am to 7 pm local time.
Ice cream fans can also win a lifetime of treats with the limited edition Klondike Kard. To enter for a chance to win, post a photo or video on Instagram of yourself completing one of the brand's decade-themed challenges with #4aKlondike100Sweepstakes and tag @klondikebar. The sweepstakes is open until July 16, 2022 at 11:59 PM. For more information, check out Klondike's site.