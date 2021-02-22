Klondike Made a Giant Ice Cream Cone Chair. Here's How to Win One.

In stressful times, it’s nice to imagine oneself floating peacefully in a giant boat of warm gravy, sinking into the snug embrace of an enormous Jell-O cup like it’s a confectionary weighted blanket, or simply cooling down in a great, big ice cream cone. Actually doing so, however, would be impractical, expensive, and a waste of an awful lot of perfectly fine gravy. But now, the brave people at Klondike have created an ice cream cone-shaped chair “designed as a cozy private retreat for any home."

The immersive novelty furniture is described as “[A] premium hanging chair that draws playful design inspiration from the new Klondike Cones, allowing its user to be enveloped by a crispy wafer outer shell, while lounging on the plush seated tuft of a creamy chocolatey core,” in a press release. “A zip enclosure offers complete immersion so fans can finally stop all the multitasking and simply focus their attention on the delicious Klondike Cone at hand.”

The sweet retreat will not be available for purchase, but rather through a social media contest. To win, retweet @Klondikebar’s post with the hashtag “#IWouldDoANYTHINGForAKlondikeConeZoneSweepstakes” from now through March 8.

The chair is valued at about $500 and 50 winners will be selected around March 11.