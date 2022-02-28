Klondike Is Adding 5 New Cone Flavors, Including 2 Reese's Options

What would you do for a Klondike Cone? What would you do for five new flavors of Klondike Cones? Luckily, all you need to do is head to a nearby grocery store. The beloved ice cream company is rolling out a new batch of flavors to accompany the existing lineup.

The cones "feature a distinctive swirled shape top with sauce that travels throughout the entire center of the cone, delicious toppings, and the fan-favorite chocolate cone tip," according to Klondike's website. Here are all the details on the new options.

The Coocoo for Caramel Cone has a caramel frozen dairy dessert and a caramel sauce core inside a crispy wafer cone. It is topped with a chocolate coating and roasted peanuts. The Vanilla Caramel Classic Cone is very similar, with the only difference being that the frozen dairy dessert is vanilla flavored, not caramel.

The Reese's Peanut Butter Cone is filled with peanut butter frozen dairy and topped with a chocolate coating. The Cookies n' Cream cone is filled with vanilla frozen dairy dessert mixed with chocolate cookie pieces, a chocolate sauce core in a chocolate wafer cone, covered in a chocolate coating, and more chocolate cookie bits. Finally, the Reese's Chocolate Cone is filled with chocolate frozen dairy dessert, Reese's peanut butter sauce core in a crispy wafer cone and topped with a chocolate coating.

You can find the new flavors in eight cone packs of two different flavors. The Coocoo for Caramel is sold with the Vanilla Caramel Classic, Cookies' n Cream is sold with the Klondike classic Nuts for Vanilla, and Reese's Peanut Butter is sold with Reese's Chocolate. Find the nearest Klondike store in your area on Klondike's website.