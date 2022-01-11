KN95s & N95s: How to Avoid the Fakes and Make Them Last Longer

Nicole Glass Photography/Shutterstock

Recently, public health experts updated their guidance on which masks the public should be wearing to best protect themselves against COVID-19, especially the new Omicron variant. Cloth masks are out, and KN95s and N95s are in. That's because KN95s and N95s are much more effective at filtering virus particles than cloth masks. While the main difference between the two is that KN95s are held to the Chinese medical standard, and N95s are held to the US medical standard, both masks filter 95% of air particles, including viruses, hence the "95" in the name. Reusable cloth masks like those you can purchase at clothing and novelty stores are only about 37% effective in comparison. Depending on where you live, however, finding K9N5s or N95s can be difficult, and there's a lot of information to decipher regarding where to buy them, how to wear them, and when to dispose of them. Below is a breakdown of everything you need to know about the safest mask on the market. Be on the lookout for counterfeit masks According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 60% of respirator masks sold in the United States are counterfeit. It's not that all of these masks are useless, but they are not approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) or the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). NIOSH and FDA regulations require mask manufacturers to go through rigorous testing methods to ensure that they effectively prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

This illustration shows what markings on a NIOSH-approved mask will look like. | Courtesy of the CDC

How to reuse KN95s and N95s Unlike surgical masks, which are designed to be worn once and then disposed of, the KN95 and N95 masks can have a longer shelf life. Dr. Cassandra M. Pierre, an infectious disease doctor and the medical director of public health at Boston Medical Center, told Health that the lifespan of your mask depends on a few different factors.

How long are you wearing your mask? If you are wearing your mask for short periods or not coming into close contact with other people, you can wear it for up to a week before tossing it. Don't reuse a mask you've worn while positive for or exposed to COVID-19. Do not share masks. What is the risk factor of your environmen t? If you are wearing a KN95 in a high-risk environment like working at a hospital, you should be disposing of your mask daily. If you are wearing it in a low-risk environment like an outdoor park, you can wear your mask more than once. How well does your mask fit? One factor that makes masks more effective is how well they fit your face. KN95s and N95s are shaped so that they will fit snugly on your face. If you are wearing your mask and it starts feeling loose or slipping down your face, it is time to swap it out for a new one. Is your mask clean? Maybe this seems like an obvious one, but you should replace it if your mask is dirty with makeup, sweat, or any moisture. To extend the shelf life of your mask, make sure you take it off with clean hands and try to handle the mask by its straps only. How are you storing the mask? Just like you don't want to wear a sweaty, dirty mask, you also don't want to store your mask in a place where it can be susceptible to damage and germs. "Putting it in a paper bag so it's covered and not getting mixed up with other things can help, along with helping it dry out," Pierre told Health. North Dakota Health issued similar guidance to employees on how to store them. Storing them in a brown paper bag in a dry place works. Like with all other COVID-19 safety measures, it is essential to regularly check for updates on policies and practice your best judgment. Masks are only one tool to help slow the spread and keep yourself and others protected against this virus. Stay safe and shop smart!

