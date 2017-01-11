Watch a Glowing, 1,000 Degree Knife Cut Through a Rubik's Cube

The maniacs behind the Mr. Gear YouTube channel have made a perverted niche by burning everyday objects with a glowing, hot butcher knife. They’ve plunged that heated spear into seemingly everything, including a roll of toilet paper, and a much more volatile block of dry ice.

But in their latest stunt, the knife - heated to the usual temperature of 1,000 degrees -- slices through a Rubik's Cube, in addition to some other arbitrary crap.

Seeing things melt into a swirling pool of paint fumes is a nice way to satisfy your primal urges. Mr. Gear knows this, that’s why the channel has over 5 million subscribers. Destroying random household wares has become a niche industry, and rightfully so.