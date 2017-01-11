Watch a Glowing, 1,000 Degree Knife Cut Through a Rubik's Cube

The maniacs behind the Mr. Gear YouTube channel have made a perverted niche by burning everyday objects with a glowing, hot butcher knife. They’ve plunged that heated spear into seemingly everything, including a roll of toilet paper, and a much more volatile block of dry ice.
But in their latest stunt, the knife - heated to the usual temperature of 1,000 degrees -- slices through a Rubik's Cube, in addition to some other arbitrary crap.
Seeing things melt into a swirling pool of paint fumes is a nice way to satisfy your primal urges. Mr. Gear knows this, that’s why the channel has over 5 million subscribers. Destroying random household wares has become a niche industry, and rightfully so.
At first blush, seeing the knife cut into the Rubik’s Cube isn’t all that interesting. It’s when the cube’s individual pieces are burnt to a crisp that things get weird. Apparently, plastic has a way of screaming -- or emitting a horrible, shrieking noise -- when it’s melted down to a molten stew. Suffice it say that we’re not that different from plastic.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster.