A Major Theme Park Will Now Require Chaperones

A series of fights between teenagers at Knott's Berry Farm, a California theme park, has prompted the park to implement a new policy.

It announced that starting July 22, all minors will be required to be accompanied by an adult chaperone on Fridays and Saturdays going forward. This week, the park expanded that policy even further to include Sundays while leaving the door open to including even more days in the policy.

Multiple sprawling fights between teenagers occurred the weekend prior to the policy's implementation, reports the Los Angeles Times. The incidents forced the park to close three hours early one night.

The new policy requires anyone under 18 to be escorted by an adult who is at least 21. Chaperones are required to show a photo ID with their date of birth and are allowed to accompany a maximum of four minors. "Chaperones must accompany their party during entry, remain with their party at all times during their visit to the park, and be available by phone throughout their stay," the policy states on the Knott's website.

It goes on to say that any guest 17 or younger "found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to ejection." The park also writes that it "may add other days of the week [to the policy] as necessary."