Kool-Aid Tropical Punch & Country Time Lemonade Mixes Recalled Due to Glass and Metal

Kraft Heinz and the FDA have announced a recall of its Kool-Aid Tropical Punch mix and Country Time Lemonade mix. Some Costco customers have received a notice telling them that the mixes have the potential presence of foreign material, specifically, very small pieces of metal or glass.

The recall includes some 82.5-ounce, 19-ounce, and on-the-go mixes. In a statement put out by Costco, the retailer urges consumers to keep an eye out for units with “best when used by” dates of August 31, 2023, and September 1, 2023. Kraft Heinz Director of Public Relations, Jenna Thorton, also added in a statement to NPR that the recall also involves products with the “best when used by” dates between June 13, 2023, and October 3, 2023. All mixes that include the summer and fall dates are being pulled from Costco shelves. Some of the contaminated mixes have also been recalled from Stater Bros, a southern California grocery chain.

Costco urges Kool-aid fans out there to check the “best when used by” date located on the bottom of the container. Consumers should contact Kraft Heinz to report any claims and to get more information.