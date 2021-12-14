More Kool-Aid Tropical Punch & Country Time Lemonade Mixes Are Being Recalled

Kraft Heinz announced that it is extending an initial November recall. The original recall saw Kool-Aid Tropical Punch and Country Time Lemonade Mixes pulled off shelves due to the potential presence of foreign materials such as metal and glass.

The food company is now expanding the original recall to include more “best by dates.” The recall includes 82.5-ounce, 19-ounce, and on-the-go mixes. In a statement put out by Costco, the retailer urges consumers to keep an eye out for units with "best when used by'' dates of August 31, 2023, and September 1, 2023. Now, according to Publix, consumers should also keep an eye out for Country Time Pink Lemonade 19-ounce Drink Mix with a best by date of August 30, 2023, through September 13, 2023, Country Time Lemonade 19-ounce Drink Mix with a best by date of August 11, 2023, through September 11, 2023, and Kool-Aid Tropical Punch 19-ounce Drink Mix with a best by date of June 12, 2023, through October 20, 2023.

Fortunately, there have not been any consumer reports or incidents concerning the contaminated mixes. According to Publix's report, due to the small particle size, third-party medical experts believe accidentally ingesting the mixes is unlikely to result in injury or illness. However, the company still urges consumers who purchased the items to either return them to the store where they were purchased or discard them.

Consumers can contact Kraft Heinz Consumer Relations at 1-855-713-9237 from 9 am to 6 pm with questions concerning the products.